** India's naphtha premiums for naphtha lifting from Dahej and New Mangalore flip into discounts for the first time in over four years

** IOC sells up to 25,000 tonnes of naphtha to Total for Aug. 26-29 loading from Dahej at a discount slightly wider than $11.30 a tonne to the refiner's price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis

** This was the steepest discount for an IOC Dahej cargo since October 2008 when the financial crisis hit

** IOC also sells naphtha from Chennai, Paradip, Kandla, Haldia

** Mangalore Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sells 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to Trafigura for Aug. 22-24 loading, also at a discount