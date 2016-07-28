BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 28 Guosen Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit down 75.65 percent y/y at 2.20 billion yuan ($330.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2azZwMU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6563 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: