BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 28 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 429 million yuan ($64.44 million) to set up JV in Qianhai with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2apAZw1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6578 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: