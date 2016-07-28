BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 28 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd
* Says 130.5 million shares held by 2nd largest shareholder have been frozen by court for three years from July 27, 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2apDzBT
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: