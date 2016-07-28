(Refiles to say ICE Futures and not ICE Clear in the second
bullet point)
July 28 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE Futures U.S. says daily trading limit for all frozen
concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) futures will expand to 20 cents
per pound above and below the prior day settlement price
* ICE Futures U.S. says limit effective with the start of
trading for Friday, July 29, 2016
* ICE Futures U.S. says the Lead Month is currently the
September 2016 contract, and that contract settled at the 10
cent limit today (Thursday)
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)