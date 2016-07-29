BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to provide loan guarantee of up to $800 million for a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in investment, medical products sales and consulting service, based in Hong Kong
* Says loan guarantee is with a term of up to one year
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MY6yA9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago