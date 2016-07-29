BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Sundy Land Investment Co., Ltd.:
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 1,100 percent to 1,400 percent, or to be 90 million yuan to 110 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 7.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gZFnnz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
