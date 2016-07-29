July 29 Sundy Land Investment Co., Ltd.:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 1,100 percent to 1,400 percent, or to be 90 million yuan to 110 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 7.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gZFnnz

