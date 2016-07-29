BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issues first tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 300 million yuan
* Says each bill is with a price of 100 yuan
* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.13 percent
* Says the maturity date of April 24, 2017
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GiddXc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: