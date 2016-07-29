July 29 Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues first tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 300 million yuan

* Says each bill is with a price of 100 yuan

* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.13 percent

* Says the maturity date of April 24, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GiddXc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)