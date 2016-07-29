July 29 China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues second tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 500 million yuan

* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 5.5 percent

* Says the maturity date of April 24, 2017

