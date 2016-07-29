** Shares of automobile manufacturer Eicher Motors Ltd rise as much as 6.05 pct to a record high of 22,376.25 rupees

** Co posts 58.6 pct increase in June-quarter net profit at 3.76 bln rupees ($56.10 mln)

** Ambit Capital Research, in a note, says unit Royal Enfield's business performance exceeded expectations

** Of the 36 brokerages covering the stock, 22 rate it "buy" or equivalent, nine "hold" and five "sell" or equivalent - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock has PE ratio of 52.91, among top five on the NSE index ($1 = 67.0250 Indian rupees)