BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of automobile manufacturer Eicher Motors Ltd rise as much as 6.05 pct to a record high of 22,376.25 rupees
** Co posts 58.6 pct increase in June-quarter net profit at 3.76 bln rupees ($56.10 mln)
** Ambit Capital Research, in a note, says unit Royal Enfield's business performance exceeded expectations
** Of the 36 brokerages covering the stock, 22 rate it "buy" or equivalent, nine "hold" and five "sell" or equivalent - Thomson Reuters data
** Stock has PE ratio of 52.91, among top five on the NSE index ($1 = 67.0250 Indian rupees)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade