** Shares of DTH and teleport services provider rise as much as 3.9 pct to 97.55 rupees

** Despite reporting a 25 pct drop in June-qtr net profit, Chairman Jawahar Goel says co is optimistic about margin expansion that should result if the Goods and Services Tax bill is passed

** Kotak Instituitional Equities Research said in a note that co's improving balance sheet places it well to participate in any consolidation opportunity in the industry

** Out of 28 brokerages covering stock, 24 have rated it "buy" or equivalent and four as "hold"

** Stock's median price target is 115 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Noida-based co has estimated PE ratio of 30.35, highest in its sector