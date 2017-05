** Shares of Indian logistics companies gain for a second straight session

** Gati Ltd rises 1.6 pct, Transport Corp of India Ltd gains 0.8 pct, VRL Logistics Ltd up 1 pct and Allcargo Logistics Ltd jumps 4 pct as govt makes headway on GST bill

** Govt on Wednesday made crucial tweaks to GST bill in a move to enlist the support of opposition parties as well as state governments

** GST seeks to replace a slew of federal and state levies

** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories will help logistics providers - analysts