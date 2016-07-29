BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Nihon Chouzai :
* Says it will merge with two Tokyo-based drugstore wholly owned subsidiaries on Oct. 1
* Says the subsidiaries will dissolve after merger
Source text in Japanese:

* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago