** Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) buys naphtha from Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for the first time

** Buys up to 37,000 tonnes for Aug 11-13 loading from Paradip but price not known

** The cargo, unsuitable for petrochemicals production will be used as a gasoline blending component due to its specifications

** ENOC is increasing its gasoline trading activities, having taken up storage recently at Sebarok Terminal (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)