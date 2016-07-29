BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 166 million yuan, to increase by 502.9 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 27.5 million yuan
* Comments that income from real estate unit and PE investment unit is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/50kTfd6h
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.