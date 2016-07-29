July 29 Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 166 million yuan, to increase by 502.9 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 27.5 million yuan

* Comments that income from real estate unit and PE investment unit is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/50kTfd6h

