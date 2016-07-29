July 29 Kenedix Office Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to buy two properties (land and buildings) in Tokyo, for 5.2 billion yen in total, on Aug. 2

* Says it plans to take out loans of 3 billion yen in total, for properties acquisition payment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cRzTlv ; goo.gl/HOzjFi

