BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
July 29 Okura Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell a property (building and land) in Osaka, for 1,303 million yen, on Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iMJksj
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: