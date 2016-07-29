** Essentra, a supplier of specialty plastic and packaging components, -20%, top loser on Stoxx 600 index & 2nd worst day on record

** Co sees FY LFL rev declining by mid single-digits; had said in June it expected rev to be broadly unchanged from the 1.09 bln stg reported last year

** In its June trading update it also warned on FY profit, citing challenging market conditions in filter products and delays in some large projects; stock -c.25% since

** Over past few years co has had guidance of mid single digit LFL rev growth

** More than 2/3rd of 30-day avg vol through in 40 mins

** By far and away top faller on UK's FTSE 250