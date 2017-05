** India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sells 34,500 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 27-28 loading from Hazira to oil major Shell at a discount

** Exact levels are not disclosed but traders estimate the discount to be around $5 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis

** This reflects a sharp drop from the $5 a tonne premium ONGC fetches for an Aug. 12-13 Hazira cargo

** It is also the lowest price garnered for a Hazira cargo since August 2010

** Premiums are flipping into discounts for Indian sellers this week as stubborn glut is not easing (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)