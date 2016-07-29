BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 DONG-A ST CO.,LTD :
* Says it divests entire 2.35 million shares in M.I.TECH CO., LTD, which is engaged in provision of medical devices
* Says transaction price is 30 billion won
* Says it is now holding 0 percent stake in M.I.TECH CO., LTD
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GCRbMsnt
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago