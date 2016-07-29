July 29 DONG-A ST CO.,LTD :

* Says it divests entire 2.35 million shares in M.I.TECH CO., LTD, which is engaged in provision of medical devices

* Says transaction price is 30 billion won

* Says it is now holding 0 percent stake in M.I.TECH CO., LTD

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GCRbMsnt

