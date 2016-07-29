BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 1.5 billion yuan ($225.49 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2at2iFr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6522 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: