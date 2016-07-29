(Adds company forecast.Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.)
Jul 29 (Reuters)-
Panasonic Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto
Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2015 Mar 31, 2017
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 1.75 trln 1.86 trln7.6 trln
(-5.9 pct) (+0.3 pct)
Operating 66.93 76.56 310.00
(-12.6 pct) (-7.0 pct)
Pretax 58.84 72.68 300.00
(-19.0 pct) (+31.9 pct)
Net 21.74 59.52 145.00
(-63.5 pct) (+56.9 pct)
EPS 9.37 yen 25.75 yen 62.47 yen
EPS Diluted 9.37 yen 25.75 yen
Ann Div 25.00 yen
-Q2 Div 10.00 yen
-Q4 Div 15.00 yen
NOTE - Panasonic Corp.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=0