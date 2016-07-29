July 29 Core Logic Inc.:

* Says it will buy 98.96 percent stake (2.4 million shares) in M.I.TECH CO.,LTD, from DONG-A ST CO.,LTD

* Says transaction amount of 30 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/OAUkO7

