BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit down 92.7 percent y/y at 30.6 million yuan ($4.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2amsXQJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6545 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.