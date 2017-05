** Acute oversupply of naphtha drives prices down to levels not seen in at least a year across Asia

** Taiwan's CPC buys at least 35,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for Sept. 10-25 arrival at Kaohsiung at deep discounts of $13 to $14 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis

** This marks the lowest price CPC has paid since late 2014

** Indian spot premiums are also flipping to discounts this week (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)