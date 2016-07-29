July 29 Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 97.7 percent stake in technology firm for 4.41 billion yuan ($663.06 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise 2.14 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2avFZ0d

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6510 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)