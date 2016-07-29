BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 21.1 percent y/y at 305.4 million yuan ($45.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2azCck0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6510 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: