BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 29 Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Industry And Trade (VietinBank)
* Says Q2 net profit down 16.6 percent y/y to 1.49 trillion dong ($67 mln) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mai Nguyen; Editing by Susan Fenton)
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: