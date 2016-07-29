BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up medical technology firm in Shanghai with Italy's Tecres S.P.A
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2amI3FT
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: