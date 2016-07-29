BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Bohai Financial Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy stakes in Sinosafe Insurance, Hong Kong Aviation Capital (HKAC) for 2.8 billion yuan ($421.48 million) via share issue
* Says it plans to buy 12 aircraft leasing assets for $33.8 million via cash
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, boost HKAC's capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aCbcSb
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago