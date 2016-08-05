Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
Aug 5 Falco Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says Falco Holdings Co Ltd forms a business and capital alliance with ODK Solutions Co Ltd
* Says two entities to mainly cooperate in IT system relevant business
* Falco Holdings to buy 300,000 shares (3.65 percent stake) in ODK Solutions, for 95.1 million yen
* Business alliance effective from Aug. 5
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ImmmHF
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe