Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
Aug 5 Carna Biosciences Inc :
* Announces cancellation of licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. due to strategy reason
* Says all the rights of development and sales from Janssen Biotech, Inc. will be returned
* Says effective on Aug. 23
* Says previous release disclosed on June 11, 2015
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe