Aug 5 Bioptik Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 5

* Last date before book closure Sep. 6 with book closure period from Sep. 7 to Sep. 11

* Record date Sep. 11

* Payment date Oct. 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/833Q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)