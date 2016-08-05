Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
Aug 5 Bioptik Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 5
* Last date before book closure Sep. 6 with book closure period from Sep. 7 to Sep. 11
* Record date Sep. 11
* Payment date Oct. 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/833Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe