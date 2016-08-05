Aug 5 Japan Excellent Inc :

* Says it resolved to issue 3,750 new units at the price of 134,259 yen per share via private placement

* Says a total of 503.5 million yen will be raised

* Says subscription date on Aug. 9 and payment date on Aug. 10

