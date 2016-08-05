Aug 5 Fortis, Inc. :

* Says it will issue the seventh unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1.5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of Aug. 5, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,185 won per share

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5MXlYhjL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)