BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Dongxing Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 114.4 million yuan ($17.22 million) in July
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2amUOEh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6442 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico