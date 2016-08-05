BRIEF-Xbiotech says received negative opinion for its lead product candidate in Europe
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe
Aug 5 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator resumes review of its share private placement application
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries