BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Tcm Biotech International :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.4 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 22
* Last date before book closure Aug. 23 with book closure period from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28
* Record date Aug. 28
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/84fP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly total revenues $ 27.43 million versus $ 26.97 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: