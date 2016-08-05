Aug 5 Li Cheng Enterprise :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$218,812,900 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 22

* Last date before book closure Aug. 23 with book closure period from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28

* Record date Aug. 28

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/84hR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)