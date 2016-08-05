BRIEF-Xbiotech says received negative opinion for its lead product candidate in Europe
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe
Aug 5 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its indirect unit(directly held by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) sold entire stake in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd on Aug. 5
* Says previous release disclosed on May 17
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iRcw5F
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries