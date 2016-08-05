BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share
Aug 5 Polygreen Resources :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$5,661,450 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 23
* Last date before book closure Aug. 24 with book closure period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29
* Record date Aug. 29
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/84nK
(Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly total revenues $ 27.43 million versus $ 26.97 million