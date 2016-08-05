UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 Elan Microelectronics :
* Says 2015 dividend ex-dividend date is Sep. 8
* Says * Last date before book closure Sep. 9 with book closure period from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14
* Record date Sep. 14
* Payment date Oct. 7
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/84rM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: