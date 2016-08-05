Aug 5 Koan Hao Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 1

* Last date before book closure Sep. 4 with book closure period from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9

* Record date Sep. 9

* Payment date Sep. 30

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/84uJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)