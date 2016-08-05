Aug 5 AEWIN Technologies :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$61,200,000 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 21

* Last date before book closure Sep. 22 with book closure period from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27

* Record date Sep. 27

* Payment date Oct. 21

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/848a

