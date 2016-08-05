BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Taishin Financial Holding :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.48 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.72 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 24
* Last date before book closure Aug. 25 with book closure period from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30
* Record date Aug. 30
* Payment date Sep. 14
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/84Em
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico