BRIEF-Twitter CEO dorsey says Bruce Falck to lead co's revenue product team - tweet
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 195.9 million yuan ($29.51 million) in Liaoning province
* Says unit signs sales contracts with Renew Mega Solar Power, Renew Solar Energy (Telangana) for up to 170 million yuan, 500 million yuan respectively
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aVWoxG; bit.ly/2ayQxZO
($1 = 6.6390 Chinese yuan renminbi)
NEW YORK, May 18 The driver of the car that careened through New York City's Times Square on Thursday was a U.S. Navy veteran who had been arrested at least four times before for offenses including drunk driving and threatening someone with a knife, according to police officials and public records.