BRIEF-Flanigan's reports qtrly earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly total revenues $ 27.43 million versus $ 26.97 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd
* Says company's 293.2 million shares held by Ruili Jingzhe Investment Management are frozen by local authorities until August 4, 2018
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2anktgf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenues $ 27.43 million versus $ 26.97 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Jennifer Kempton, a former sex slavery victim who founded the U.S.-based charity Survivor's Ink to help other trafficked women, died on Thursday, an associate said, prompting a series on tributes on social media.