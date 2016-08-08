Aug 8 Fortis, Inc. :

* Says it will issue the eighth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 3.5 billion won in proceeds for equity investment funds

* Maturity date of Aug. 5, 2019, yield to maturity of 0.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,185 won per share

