BRIEF-Beijing Wanji Technology to raise stake in software tech firm to 12.2 pct
* Says co plans to subscribe 3.6 million shares in a Shandong-based software tech firm for 21 million yuan, to raise stake in it to 12.2 percent
Aug 8 China Crystal New Material Holdings Co., Ltd. :
* Says it declares to pay semiannual dividend as 29.8 won per share to shareholders recorded on Aug. 5
* Says total dividend amount is 1.84 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jYmzqd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says co plans to subscribe 3.6 million shares in a Shandong-based software tech firm for 21 million yuan, to raise stake in it to 12.2 percent
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: One of the last reminders of a merger 16 years ago that created the world's biggest mining house will be erased on Monday when BHP Billiton , changes its name back to just BHP. * BHP Billiton, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie, batting off an attack by activist funds, will tell investors in Barcelona next week that the top global miner can pump mo