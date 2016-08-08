Aug 8 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues second tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 500 million yuan

* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.8 percent

* Says the maturity date of April 30, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2ujUpR

